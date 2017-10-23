Disha Patani is the new Sangamithra

Producer Hema Rukmani of Thenandal Studios Limited has confirmed signing actress Disha Patani to play the lead role in fantasy-epic Sangamithra.

Shruti Haasan was earlier set to play the lead role in the movie directed by Sundar C earlier, but she opted out of the project.

“Really very excited for Sangamithra. Can’t wait to start shooting for this wonderful film,” Disha tweeted. Shruti earlier opted out of Sangamithra due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The prestigious project was launched earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. Reported to have a massive budget, the movie, to be directed by Sundar C., will be released in two parts.

Disha had starred in the biopic of cricketer M.S. Dhoni alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the lead role.

In 2015 she appeared in Cadbury Dairy Milk advertisement which made her quite popular. Her debut film was Loafer directed by Puri Jagannadh.

In 2016, she appeared in a music video Befikra along with Tiger Shroff. The next film she starred in was M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also signed Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga which was released on 3 February 2017.