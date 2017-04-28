Dinakaran, wife questioned in Chennai; house searched

Thursday

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police continued the interrogation of AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran at his residence in Adyar tillnight.

Dinakaran, arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a bribery case, was brought to Chennai on Thursday and searches were conducted at his residence in the city as part of the probe. His wife too was questioned.

Delhi Crime Branch police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Sherawat searched the residences of Dinakaran and that of his associate Mallikarjuna, reports, quoting police sources.

The police had secured warrants from a Delhi court to conduct the searches which were part of efforts to gather “further evidence” in the alleged attempt by Dinakaran to bribe EC officials to get two leaves symbol.

Amid tight security, a team of police officials brought him in a passenger flight to Chennai on Thursday afternoon. A few Delhi journalists who followed him in the same flight said he was calm.

Nanjil Sampth, party propaganda secretary, Karnataka State unit organiser Pugalenthi came to the airport to see him. However, only a handful of supporters gathered at the airport.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Dinakaran by the Delhi Police in the Election Commission bribery case, is a major step towards ‘cleansing’ the politics in Tamil Nadu and making it corrupt-free, BJP State chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has claimed.

Stating that Dhinakaran has been arrested based on evidences against him, she said this (arrest) should put a full stop to such corrupt activities, particularly in the electoral process.