Dhanush all praise for Kajol

Dhanush, who is sharing the screen space with Bollywood actress Kajol in VIP 2, is all praise for the Minsara Kanavu heroine.

“Kajol ma’am is full of energy. Her energy is so infectious that it motivated people to work with the same enthusiasm,” the national award winning actor says.

And he adds: “She is a very friendly and warm person. We had a great time working with her.”

VIP 2 is a comedy-drama film directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. A sequel to Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014), the film features Dhanush, Kajol and Amala Paul in the lead roles, while, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan play supporting but pivotal roles.

Dhanush, besides acting, is also co-producing the film and has written the story and dialogues for the film. The film, which is also co-produced by S. Thanu, has music composed by Sean Roldan and will release in late 2017.