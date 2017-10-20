The depression over coastal Odisha moved northward and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the October 20, 2017 over coastal Odisha near Latitude 20.8º N and longitude 86.5º E about 25Kms west of Chandbali. The system would move nearly northwards for some time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during next 24 hrs.

Warning:

(i) Heavy Rainfall warning:

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Odisha and isolated heavy rainfall over interior Odisha during next 24 hours.

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours and isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan west Bengal during next 48 hrs..

Rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over east Jharkhand, Mizoram & Tripura during next 24 hrs and over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur during next 48 hrs.

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over west Assam and Meghalaya and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over remaining parts of Assam during next 48 hrs.

(ii) Wind warning: Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail along & off Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 12 hrs and 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph along & off north Odisha & West Bengal coasts during subsequent 12 hrs.

(iii) Sea condition: Sea condition would be rough to very rough along & off Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours and rough along & off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts during subsequent 12 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning: Fishermen along & off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts are advised not to venture into sea during next 24 hrs and along & off south Odisha coast during next 12 hrs.