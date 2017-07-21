Dengue: Kamal wants TN govt to step down, more ministers slam them

Actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday wanted the Tamil Nadu government to step down for not handling dengue issue well.

“A high school drop out may not perceive Neet problem.But Dengu i know My child almost died of it. Work on it TN Govt. If unable move aside,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, three more ministers hit out at Kamal Haasan for his bribery charges on the government and for asking people to mail corruption complaints to the ministers concerned.

Cooperation minister Sellur K Raju said, “Kamal is an actor who is liked by many. At the same time, his baseless charges can not be accepted.”

Finance minister D Jayakumar said that the actor-filmmaker has partnered with DMK working president M K Stalin and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.

In the meantime, no sooner Kamal urged his fans to file digital complaints, members of the actor’s Narpani Iyakkam took to internet to sent complaints to Chief Minister’s cell. They even put a screen shot of their mails on social media.