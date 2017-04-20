Delhi police in Chennai to quiz Dinakaran, supporter attempts self-immolation

A special team of police from New Delhi arrived in Chennai on Wednesday night to question now sidelined AIADMK Amma leader TTV Dinakaran in connection with a bribery case to get back the Party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, frozen by the Election Commission.

Already, Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against Dinakaran. The action comes in the wake of inputs that Dinakaran was an NRI and could try to flee, police said.

But Dinakaran said he did not have passport for the past 15 years. Dinakaran, who on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Court in the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case registered against him, also said he has distanced himself from party affairs.

Meanwhile, high drama and tension prevailed in front of now Dinakaran’s residence at Adyar in the city late on Wednesday night after one of his supporters attempted to commit self-immolation when a special Delhi police team came to serve the summons in connection with a bribery case to get

back the Two Leaves’ symbol frozen by the EC.

Sources said that the supporter was identified as ‘Mylapore’ Ravichandran.

On Wednesday, Dinakaran said he is ready to step down from party affairs if that is good for the party and the government led by it. “Some are trying to remove me out of fear. I don’t want to go into the root cause. But I have decided stay away yesterday itself,” he said.