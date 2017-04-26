Delhi cops arrest TTV Dinakaran

The Delhi police Crime Branch late on Tuesday arrested AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe Election Commission officials to secure the ‘two leaves’ symbol for his faction.

Dinakaran, who was questioned by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in the national capital for four consecutive days, is accused of attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to allot his faction of the AIADMK, the party’s symbol, frozen by the poll panel after a dispute.

He was interrogated for 37 hours, and will be produced at Tiz Hazari Court this afternoon after a medical test at Safdarjung Hospital.

Earlier in the day a special court asked the Delhi Police why no action had so far been taken against Dinakaran when there were allegations that he attempted to bribe the EC.

“The whole allegations are against him. Show me the call details where it shows Sukesh Chandrashekar talked to Dinakaran,” special judge Poonam Chaudhry told the city police.

Dinakaran is facing a rebellion in Chennai, as his faction of the party has decided that both he and his aunt Sasikala would be evicted from their positions. That move is aimed at facilitating a merger with a rival, though much smaller faction of the AIADMK, led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.