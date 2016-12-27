Dangal makes it big in Tamil

Aamir Khan starrer Disney’s Dangal continues its dream run at the box office. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed version of the film is doing extremely well, said a press release from the movie’s makers.

It said the success further reinstates that content is king and the following that Aamir Khan enjoys in the South markets as well.

“While the screen presence of Aamir Khan is a big draw for cinema goers, what is pulling additional audiences is the authenticity of the film which has been maintained in the Tamil and Telugu versions,” it said.

The Disney team has put in sincere efforts to ensure that the core of the film, flows through seamlessly in the dub versions of the film.

The audiences are flocking to cinemas as the word of mouth is phenomenal and the claps and whistles during the show are a testimonial evidence of how much the film is being enjoyed by the audiences.

The film has also released in its original Hindi version across all the four southern states giving enough choice to consumers to pick their preferred language version, it concluded.