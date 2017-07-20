Curtains down on Assembly session, EPS emerges strong yet cool leader

The month-long Assembly session came to end on Wednesday , pushing chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as a strong yet cool leader.

The skills demonstrated by him made him widely accepted not just by the AIADMK MLAs, but also by legislators from other parties, including the DMK.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Wednesday said he will refer the matter of DMK members bringing the banned gutka (a tobacco product) inside the House and displaying the same to the Privileges Committee.

Tense moments prevailed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednes after leader of Opposition and DMK working president M K Stalin showed gutkha packet and said that the banned substance was being sold in shops.

Palaniswami raised strong objection to this and wanted to know how the banned substance could be brought to the House. Following this, Dhanapal said he will refer the metter to the Privileges Committee.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the Assembly session Palaniswami announced doubling the MLAs’ salary. As per the announcement made by the CM, the generous hike of Rs 50,000 will take the monthly salary of Tamil Nadu MLAs to Rs 1.05 lakh.