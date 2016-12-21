Cracks in TN Congress over demand for white paper on Jaya’s death

The disagreement between TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar and his predecessor EVKS Elangovan on the Opposition’s demand for releasing a white paper on the treatment administered to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has widened, with both leaders strongly hitting out against each other.

Trouble started when Thirunavukkarasar, a former AIADMK leader, who was close to Jayalalithaa during her formative years, rebuffed the demand for a white paper as sought by DMK treasurer MK Stalin and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss.

“If a white paper is issued, can Jayalalithaa be resurrected?” he asked sarcastically during a press meet at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan last week.

This invited a tirade from former president EVKS Elangovan, who alleged Thirunavukkarasar wanted to save someone by making such remarks.

This earned the wrath of Thirunavukkarasar, who came down heavily on Elangovan. Reacting, Elangovan said, “When I was asked for an opinion, I said there is a need for a white paper.

However, Thirunavukkarasar told reporters that I am mentally ill. If he was a mentally sound person, how come he is making statements that he would have been the Chief Minister had he continued to remain in the AIADMK,” Elangovan asked.

Thirunavukkarasar responding to Elangovan’s derisive remarks reiterated that “what he had said on white paper issue was indeed the official stand of the Congress party.”