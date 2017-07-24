Crackdown on gutka continues: Chennai cops file 722 cases so far

The Chennai city police interrogated about 750 people and registered cases against 722 people for allegedly dealing in banned tobacco products.

During the intensive raids conducted during the last four days, 750 people, who were found selling banned items like Mava, Pan Masala and other items, were arrested.

A total of 722 cases were registered and 44,101 pan

masala and mava products, valued at Rs 10.04 lakh were

seized, along with 1.07 lakh in cash. The total seizure was worth Rs 12.01 lakh.

The raids also helped the police find black money from a Gutka seller in Vepery. Prajesh Kumar Tiwari was booked for selling banned tobacco products, but during the raid the police also seized Rs. 50 lakh in cash, 400 kg of gold along with 120 kg of maava and 60 kg of zarda.

On instructions from Chennai City Police Commissioner

A K Viswanathan, special teams, headed by Inspectors,

were formed in all police stations, which maintained

strict vigil in their jursidictions, conducted searches

in all petty shops and in godowns and effected the

seizure.

Last year, raids were conducted at the godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutka manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who was facing charges of evading tax to the tune of Rs 250 crore.

Seized during the raid was a diary containing names of those who were believed to have been paid off by the gutka manufacturers.