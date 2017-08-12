Cops summon Oviya for ‘suicide attempt’

The police has smmoned actress Oviya for an investigation in connection with her ‘attempt to commit suicide’ on the sets of television reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ at Nazarathpet near Poonamallee.

Oviya, who claimed that she was depressed in the house after being cornered by the housemates, had allegedly attempted to take her life on the show.

Meanwhile, Oviya’s new look is now going viral in the industry and it won’t be too wrong to say that Oviya is the most-talked about sensation these days.

The tomboyish look gives a fresh perspective and compliments her carefree yet no-nonsense attitude.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old model and actress who quit the show citing medical reasons, is reportedly thinking of making a comeback to the controversial reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan.

After quitting the show citing medical reasons, the 26-year-old has now gotten herself a new haircut.And thanks to the hairdo, her latest photo is already doing the rounds on social media and Oviya fans have given thumbs-up to the model’s new look.