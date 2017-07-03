Cops crack young doctor murder case

The police arrested cousins of doctor N Rajesh, 26, who was found dead in the water tank of his house in Poompuhar Nagar, Kolathur, on Friday.

Rajesh was set to enter wedlock on Monday, and he was murdered over a property dispute when his parents had gone to Sivaganga to invite relatives for his marriage.

Investigation revealed that the murder was committed by the doctor’s cousin R Mahendran and his brother Vijayendran, who live nearby.

Vijayendran and Mahendran are sons of Rajendran, who is the elder brother of Rajesh’s father Nagarajan. The two families were living in adjacent houses and there was a dispute between them over an ancestral property, sources said.

Police said the accused and the victim had a drink on Thursday and a verbal duel followed. Mahendran killed Rajesh, dumped the body in the water tank with the help of Vijayendran and a friend and escaped.