Cop held in Chennai in fake passport racket

The Central Crime Branch police has arrested a Head Constable attached to the city Intelligence following his alleged involvement in a passport racket.

K Murugan, attached to the Intelligence wing of Chintadripet police station, was arrested following a probe into the racket, a city police release said.

Murugan allegedly approved passport applications that came for address verification, without visiting the houses of the applicants, the release said.

The CCB police arrested an agent Ramalingam alias Ramu at Valsaravakkam in the city a couple of days back.

During interrogation, Ramu revealed that he had worked in nexus with Murugan. Based on this, the CCB summoned the Head Constable for an inquiry.

In the last six months, he had helped 15 persons obtain passports with his modus operandi, the release said, adding, he received money from Ramalingam for this purpose. He was later remanded to custody.