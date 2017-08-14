Common wealth Medalists Visit to Velammal

The Golden Phogat Sisters Visited Velammal To Motivate The Budding sports achieversThe Golden Phogat Sisters Visited Velammal To Motivate The Budding sports achievers

Common wealth Medalists (Ms. Geetha Phogat and Ms.Babitha Phogat) Visit to Velammal at Kolapakkam

• Velammal Bodhi Campus, Kolapakkam had a moment of great pride and honour when Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat visited the campus.

• Velammal has always taken great strides in identifying and nurturing individual talents.

• The institution had taken pride in honouring and felicitating the Golden Phogat Sisters who had stamped their name in Wrestling and brought laurels to the country.

• Believing in the concept ‘leave no stone unturned’, The School had invited eminent personalities to motivate our students such that we believe if students are shown their “ROLE MODEL”, they definitely follow them and become a real hero in their life time. Uma Maheshwari, Principal of Velammal Bodhi Campus welcomed the Guests and students presented colourful programme in their honour. The Guests then honoured the achievers who have stamped their names in different disciplines of sports in State and National level. Velammal has always taken initiative to nurture the budding talents of the Institution for the last 30 years. Students were trained in different sports activities like Athletics, Karate, Yoga and different games. Our students have bagged many medals in National Level Championship and brought pride to our Institution.

• The story of Geeta and her sisters’ journey is an inspiration for all.

• The Phogat sisters have shown that Indian women can excel at any sport if they put their heart and hard work into it.

• The Wrestling Sisters gave an inspirational speech amidst the students that kindled the students’ minds and answered the questions asked by the students. They said that we often fail to see the opportunity available to us but will waste precious time worrying over what is not there. The opinion of the legends gave an overwhelming impact on the students to play an active role not only in academics but also in ECA / CCA, club activities and sports.

• The Chief Guests also gave stress on physical fitness as it enables children to participate energetically in their day to day activities.

• The Chief Guests even told the students to be disciplined, dedicated and hardworking to achieve their goals and become a proud Citizen of India.

