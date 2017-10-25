Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Suresh Prabhu launches CIPAM’s Website

The Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Suresh Prabhu launched the official website for the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) here today. CIPAM has been set up under the aegis of DIPP with a mandate to effectively implement the National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy. Secretary DIPP, Shri Ramesh Abhishek was also present.

The website is interactive providing regular updates on all upcoming events including awareness and sensitization programs being conducted, as also information on all Intellectual Property Rights. It would make available resource material on IPRs specially curated for various levels: schools, universities, industry and enforcement agencies.

One can read the latest news and updates, specially curated feed on all latest happenings in the world of IP, insightful and educational blogs by CIPAM and IP experts.

The website provides regular updates on the latest IP trends – statistics on applications filed, examined, grants and disposal for various IPRs. It would provide information on the various initiatives being taken by the Government to strengthen the IPR regime in the country.

You may visit www.cipam.gov.in or follow CIPAM on Twitter at @CIPAM_India for updates.