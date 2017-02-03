Coast Guard says 34,000 sqm of sea affected due to oil spill

Coast Guard today said a total 34,000 square metres of sea was affected due to the spillage because of collision of ships.

Speaking to media persons, Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General Rajan Bargotra said oil patches were found in five different places in Chennai coast and most of the sludge has to be removed only manually.

Meanwhile, Kamarajar Port Limited said around 500 personnel including 200 from KPL and the rest from Chennai Port, Coast Guard, State Govt. departments and volunteers were deployed for shoreline cleaning at Ernavoor.

About 21.1 KL of sludge was removed from Ernavoor. Sludges at R.K. Nagar 3.40 KL, Marina 7.50 KL, Sakthi Nagar & Gandhi Nagar 5.40 KL, Elliot 0.62 KL were recovered. This quantity includes water and sand also.

With this, the total quantity of sludge removed till today is 65 KL. In addition, super suckers have recovered 54 KL which contains 70% water. Around 80% of work has been completed as of now. The work is continuing by 24/7 with adequate manpower.

It is stated in the Press that KPL has reported that there is no damage to environment like oil pollution and no casualty or injury to persons. This report was prepared at the time of inspection at the site by various agencies on 28th morning.

Subsequently, on 30.1.2017 KPL has clarified that there is no “major” damage since some unquantified oil spill had happened. This is also based on the report received from the vessel.

Situation reported in the Press report was limited to KPL area where KPL could physically reach and observe and inputs from the vessel.