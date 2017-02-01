CM talks tough to police, goes soft on students

Tamil Nadu government has announced a Commission of Inquiry to go into the circumstances leading to the violence during the recent pro-Jallikattu stir at the Marina and elsewhere and the alleged police excesses.

In a suo motu statement in the Assembly, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “At the conclusion of probe, if it was confirmed that such police personnel indulged in such activities, stern action will be taken.”

He also announced withdrawal of cases filed against 36 students, “considering their future”.

“Legal steps will be taken immediately to fully ease out students from the cases,” he added.

According to Panneerselvam, 487 people were arrested in connection with the violence on January 23 across the state.

He said compensation would be paid to fishermen for the damage to their equipments due to the violence indulged in by anti-social elements.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Chennai City Police, under the direct supervision of city police commissioner, is scrutinising the videos showing police personnel setting fire and engaging in violence.

“If involvement of police personnel in illegal activities are confirmed, stringent action will be taken,” Panneerselvam asserted.