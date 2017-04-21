CM removes beacon from his car, writes to PM over NEET

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday removed the beacon light from his car, a day after the Union cabinet decided to do away with the VIP culture.

“I have removed the red beacon light from my car,” he said, adding Ministers and officials will also remove the lights from their vehicles.

He recalled Jayalalithaa had not used the red beacon light as Chief Minister. “Amma (Jayalalithaa) set an example to others by not using the red beacon light in her vehicles when she was Chief Minister,” he said.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, including that of the President, Prime Minister and chief ministers, from 1 May.

Beacons, however, will be allowed on vehicles concerning emergency and relief services, ambulance and fire service.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Palaniswami urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expeditious assent of the two Bills passed unanimously by the State Legislative Assembly for protecting the existing admission policy for under graduate and post graduate admissions in Government Medical and Dental colleges.

Stating that these Bills were reserved by the Governor of Tamil Nadu for obtaining the assent of the President of India under Article 254(2) of the Constitution of India, Palaniswami said “This assent would enable the State to continue its existing fair and transparent system of admission to medical colleges and dental colleges in the State”.