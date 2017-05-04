CM releases book on life of Sri Ramanujar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has released a book on Vaishnavite saint Sri Ramanujar, as part of his 1000th birth anniversary.

The first copy of the book was received by HR & CE Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran at a function in the secretariat in Chennai.

The book, with pictorial representation on the life of the reformer sage, will be in Tamil, Telugu and English.

An official release stated that following the announcement of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly on September 1, 2016, the construction of a special Mani Mandapam for Sri Ramanujar at Sriperumbudur, where he was born, has commenced.

The work estimated at Rs 6 crore has been on in a 2.77 acre plot belonging to the Adi Kesava Perumal Temple in Sriperumbudur. A sum of Rs 86 lakh has been spent to renovate the above said temple recently, the release added.

Earlier, the 1000th birth anniversary of Ramanujar was celebrated with fervour at Sriperumbudur, the birth place of the saint, from April 22 to May 2, the release said.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a stamp on Ramanujar and had invoked the saint to condemn the practice of untouchability on the basis of caste and religion.