CM offers prayers at temple in native

Chief minister O Panneerselvam is in his native town Periyakulam today. Along with his family members, he offered prayers at Sri Gopala Krishna Swami temple, which witnessed consecration today.

Rituals were conducted in the presence of Panneerselvam. On Wednesday, Panneerselvam assured that the AIADMK government would take all legal steps to prevent Karnataka from constructing any dam across river Cauvery in violation of the final award of the Cauvery Water disputes tribunal.

On the Jallikattu issue raised by various members during the debate,

Panneerselvam recalled the steps taken by the government, including his visit to New Delhi, meeting with the Prime Minister, preparing an Ordinance, getting the assent of the Union Home, Law and Environmental Ministries and the President, before promulgating it with the sanction of the Governor.

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader S Duraimurugan on Wednesday said he would like Panneerselvam to continue as CM for the next five years. “Beware of those around you (party colleagues). We won’t do any harm to you,” Duraimurugan told OPS, amid cheers from his party MLAs in the assembly.