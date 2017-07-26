CM meets Modi, OPS meets Kovind

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought exemption for the state from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test.

“The chief minister insisted that exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu should be given considering the welfare of the students,” said an official release.

Also, Palaniswami on Tuesday called on NDA’s vice presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter’s residence and extended his support to him in the August 5 election.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the AIADMK (Amma), including Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Panneerselvam greeted Kovind on his victory during their meeting in Delhi on Monday, a release from his faction said.