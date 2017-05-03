CM asks ministers not to criticise central govt

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has reportedly asked his ministers to refrain from criticising the union government in public.

Palanisamy held a cabinet meet on Tuesday where he advised his ministers not to speak ill of the BJP government in the centre in public.

Sources added that the cabinet discussed topics such as convening of Assembly session to clear demands for grants for various government departments, drought situation, new regulations to streamline registration of lands, power and financial situation of the state.

The meeting assumed significance as it was held in the backdrop of failure in the proposed merger between the two warring factions of the AIADMK–the ruling AIADMK Amma group headed by Palaniswami and AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma team led by rebel leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam.

The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, also discussed about Centre’s measures with regard to the constitution of Cauvery River Management Board.

The cabinet also discussed about the two bills that were sent for Presidential assent seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and the convening of the State Assembly to take up the demand for grants for various departments.