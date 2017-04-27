As CM announces DA hike, TN govt employees ‘temporarily’ withdraw strike

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017.

Following this, government employees who were striking work for the past two days announced withdrawing the strike, but only temporarily.

The hike was being announced in line with the revision of DA for Central government employees with effect from January 1 this year, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a press release.

State government officers, teachers, pensioners, family pensioners, village assistant, Anganwadi and noon meal programme staff would receive an increase of four per cent in DA with effect from January 1.

The DA hike would vary from Rs 244 to a maximum of Rs 3,080 for serving employees and Rs 122 to Rs 1,540 for pensioners.

“A minimum hike of Rs 244 and a maximum hike of Rs 3,080 will be given to employees. Pensioners will get a minimum hike of Rs 122 and a maximum of Rs 1,540,” said the chief minister.

The DA increase for the months of January, February, March and April will be pending as arrears. From May, the increase will be reflected in salary. More than 18 lakh employees will get the DA hike.