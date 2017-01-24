Chinni Krishnas deny links with PETA

Refuting allegations that they are closely associated with PETA, Chennai-based Nandhitha Krishna and Chinni Krishna have said they are in no way linked with the organisation.

“For the last few days, there have been false messages going around that my husband and I are owners of PETA and the office of the PETA is situated at the C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.” said Nandhitha.

In a statement, she said, “This is totally untrue.”

She added: “This is to clarify that neither my husband Dr. Chinny Krishna nor I have ever been involved with PETA in any way.”

:The information that is being spread is totally false. This false information may please be disregarded.”

Further, the office of PETA is NOT situated in the C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation premises in Chennai. There is a false WhatsApp message going around in this regard. Please disregard it, she added.