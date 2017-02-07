Chidambaram against Sasikala becoming CM

Congress veteran and former union minister P Chidambaram has expressed strong reservations over AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala taking over as CM.

He said that Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao can use his discretionary powers to decline to swear in Sasikala as Chief Minister in the backdrop of cases against her by the ED and pending Supreme Court verdict in the disproportionate assests case.

In an interview to India Today news-channel’s Karan Thapar, Chidambaram said: “I think, the Governor has the discretion to decline to swear her Chief Minister. It would not be unconstitutional (if the Governor does not use his powers) but it would be poor exercise of discretion.”

Earlier, he came out with a series of tweets on Sasikala’s election as AIADMK legislature party leader.

“It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader. It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM,” he said.

“Looking back with pride, TN CM chair was occupied by Kamaraj and Anna,” he said.

He added: “AIADMK and People of Tamil Nadu are now moving in opposite directions”.