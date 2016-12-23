Chennai Test: How India penned epic win against England?

It was Ravindra Jadeja who ripped the heart out of England’s batting order to bowl India to a thumping innings and 75-run victory in the fifth and final Test on Tuesday.

Powered by Ravindra Jadeja’s seven-wicket haul, India picked up all ten England wickets on the final day of the match to register their biggest ever series win against England, overshadowing the 3-0 whitewash under Mohammad Azharuddin’s captaincy in 1993.

Although it did look like England would be able to wrestle a draw from the final day, Ravindra Jadeja confounded them into collapsing after lunch.

England lost their last five wickets for a mere 15 runs thus suffering an innings defeat despite posting a total of 477 runs when they batted first.

Root’s series aggregate of 485 at an average of 53.88 in five Tests in the current rubber is the fifth highest by an England batsman in a Test series in India — the highest being 594 (ave.99.00) in five Tests by Ken Barrington in 1961—62.

Cook was able to break one record during England’s otherwise calamitous second innings. Keaton Jennings became the 10th different opening partner with whom Cook has shared a century stand – one more than the world record Cook previously held jointly with his old mentor Graham Gooch.

Earlier, India had posted their highest ever Test total of 759 runs with youngster Karun Nair (303*) becoming only the second India after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Test cricket.