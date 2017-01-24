Chennai returns to normalcy, but entry banned to Marina

Life is back to normalcy today in Chennai and in other parts of Tamil Nadu a day after the violence by supporters of Jallikattu-the bull taming sport.

But visitors are not allowed to Marina and a heavy police protection was there in place. Some protesters are still there in shore.

As angry mobs torched two fire tenders- one at Vadapalani and another at Vyasarpadi, police opened fire at air at Vadapalani.

After the crackdown ‘peaceful’ protestors of pro-Jallikattu supporters at Marina, Chennai City police commissioner S George on Monday night said the situation in the city was under control and that the public need not panics as the normalcy will be restored Tuesday morning.

Praising the pro-Jallikattu supporters for having acted acted in a disciplined manner, George said, when the senior police officials tried to explain the government’s stand on Jallikattu, a section of them opposed the police.

”But police maintained patience, did not use use any weapons”, he said,

Meanwhile, Attorney General S Muthukumaraswamy informed the Madras High Court that 20 police personnel were injured and hospitalised and 25 vehicles were burnt.

He also said anti-social elements had infiltrated the protests since the last few days.