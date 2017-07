Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 27-07-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas

on the following dates in the following areas

between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

MADIPAKKAM AREA : Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Medavakkam main road, Iyappa

nagar, Swamy nagar, Mahalakshmi nagar, Ram nagar South, Balaiah garden,

Keelkattalai, Karthikeyapuram, Puzhudivakkam, West Velachery, Ram nagar North.

THIRUMANGALAM AREA : Entire Anna nagar West & Extn., W,C & D Sector, 11 to

20th main road, Pace builders flats and Thiruvalleeswarar nagar, NVN nagar,

CPWD Quarters, Pdikuppam road upto Ben Foundations, Emerald Flats, Classis

Apartments, Welcom colony block 1 to 49A, T.V.nagar, J.N.salai, Asiad,

Rohini, Pioneer colony, Sindhu Apartment, Mangalam colony, Mullai colony,

Kurinji colony, Jawahar colony, Shakthi colony, old L & Z block, AL block,

4th avenue, Old Thirumangalam, 12th main road, AF block, Nehru nagar, 11 &

15th main road, AE block.