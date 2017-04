Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 27-04-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

ST.THOMAS MOUNT AREA: Magazine road, Butt road, Military quarters & Hospital, Nandambakkam main road, Ramar koil st, St.Thomas mount, Wood creek county Meenambakkam, Alandur, Nasarathpuram, Mount Poonamallee road, Burma colony & Sripuram colony, Police Office road, Achuthan nagar.