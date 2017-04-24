Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 26-04-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on the following dates in the following areas between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

It is programmed to commissioning the new Power Transformer at 110/33-11 kv Ambattur Industrial Estate 3rd main road SS on 26.04.2017 between 06.00 am to 02.00pm. During the above period, power supply will be suspended in the following areas.

AMBATTUR 3RD MAIN ROAD AREA : Ambattur Indl. Estate & 3rd main road south phase, China colony & Periya colony, PKM road, Vanagaram road, Ganesh st, Nageshwara Rao road, School st, Galaxy road, Indragandhi st.