Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 25-07-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 25-07-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

NEW WASHERMENPET AREA :

Entire New Washermenpet, part of TH road, Fishing

Harbour, part of VOC nagar.

AYAPAKKAM AREA :

ICF colony, Ayapakkam and Ayapakkam TNHB, Athipet Mettu

st, Kuppam, KSR nagar, VGN Shanthi nagar, Melayanambakkam, Konraj kuppam,

Agaragaram, Devi nagar, Chelliamman nagar, Chinna koladi, Jothi nagar,

Moonru nagar, Ezhil nagar Annanoor and surrounding areas.

SPURTANK ROAD AREA

Egmore high road, G.I.road, Entire Egmore area, D3

S.I. Police Quarters, Montieth road & lane, Pantheon road & lane,

Sathiyamurthy road, Part of Poonamallee road, Casamajor road, Halls road,

Sait colony, Spurtank road, M.S.nagar, part of Poonamallee road, Sastri

nagar (part), Ethiraj salai & lane,Entire Pantheon road.