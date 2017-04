Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 24-04-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

ENNORE AREA: Ennore, Kathivakkam, Ernavoor, HT Consumers (M/s. MRF, M/s. ICI Piramal Ltd., M/s. MRF, ITC, Ashok Leyland, M/s. Hinduja foundry, M/s. EID parry).