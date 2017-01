Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 24-01-2017

COOKS ROAD AREA : Bricklin road, SS Puram, A & B block, Thideer nagar, Venkatammal samathy, Chellappa Mudhali st, Padavattamman st, Part of Purasaiwakkam, New Farance road, Darga st, Starahans road & 1-4th st, Appasamy st, Penionsers lane, Mangapathy st, Part of Otteri, Police Qrts., B & C Mill Qrts., Ashtapujam st, Kalathiyappa road, Dharmaraja koil st, Jamaliya nagar, SBOA colony 1, 2nd st, Perambur high road 1, 2nd st, Arunthathi nagar, Mettupalayam, Perambur Barracks road, Vichur Mutiyappan st, K.M.garden, Narasinga perumal st, Angalamman koil st, P.H. road 1st 2nd st, Desai colony, Mangalapuram, Adhisesha nagar, Semthamman colony, C.Y.S.road, Krishnadoss 1st to 5th st, IFT lane, Shaik Bedi lane & Haji Abdul Sahib st, North Town Estates Tower 1 to 17.

