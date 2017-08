Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 22-08-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 22.08.2017 from

09.00 am to 04.00 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 04.00 P.M if the works are completed.

MADURAVOYAL NORTH AREA : MMDA 1 to 7th blocks, Varalakshmi nagar, North

Mada st, PH road, Mettukuppam road, Karthikeyan nagar, Vel nagar, Kannan

nagar, Alapakkam main road, Pallavan nagar, Seemathamman nagar, Lakshmi

nagar, Gangai amman nagar, Karpagam Chambers, Sundar nagar, Ganapathi

nagar, Krishna nagar, Astalakshmi nagar, Bakya Lakshmi nagar, Noombal,

Vanagaram, Sivapootabam, Rajiv nagar, Ganesh nagar, Krishna Industrials

Estate , Anna Industrial Estate, Sri Lakshmi nagar, Vanagaram Mettukuppam,

Shekmaniam, Metro nagar, Krishnamachari nagar, Egambaram Industrial estate

Perumal koil st, iyavoo nagar, Vanagaram PH road.

CIT NAGAR – II AREA : Model Hutment road, 1 to 6th cross st, 2nd to 5th,

Main road of East CIT Nagar, South west boag road, Sadullah st, Abdul Aziz

st, Moosa st, South Dhandapani st, part of V.N. road, Moopparapan st, Canal

Bank road, Srinivasan st, Gopal st, Siviaji st, Damodaran st, Part of

Mannar st, Part of South Usman road, Motilal st, Sarojini st, part of

Usman road, Ramanathan st, Rameswaram road, Ranganathan st, Mangair st,

Moosa st, Barkit road, Dandapani st, Cresant park st, Jagathesan st, Mylai

Ranganathan st, Part of Thanikachalam road, Lotus colony, Nandanam

Extension 1 to 15 st, Old Tower Black, part Chamiers road Temple tower

Kiviraj building, EVR Periyar building, Anna salai .

ST.THOMAS MOUNT AREA : Magazine road, Butt road, Military quarters &

Hospital, Nandambakkam main road, Ramar koil st, St. Thomas mount, Wood

creek county Meenambakkam, Alandur, Nasarathpuram, Mount Poonamallee road,

Burma colony & Sripuram colony, Police Office road, Achuthan nagar.

PORUR AREA : Porur area Sakthi nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Mangala nagar, Ambal

nagar, Ganesh avenue, Ramakrishna nagar, R.E. nagar, New colony, Wireless

road, Gurusamy nagar, Gerugambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Veeranam Pump House,

Porur – Kundrathur road, Madhanandhapuram.

RK NAGAR AREA : Seniamman koil st, Part of TH road, Elaya mudali st, Selva

Vinayagar koil st, SA nagar, Thilagar nagar, Perumal koil st, TK garden 3,

4, 5th st, RK nagar 1 to 5th st, Vaithyanathan st, Tondiarpet, VOC nagar,

Ammaniamman Thottam, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Tsunami Quarters, Jeevarathinam

salai, Jeeva nagar, Thandiyar nagar, Kasipuram B-block, CG colony, Kannan

st, Dharmaraj koil st, Parasuraman st, Muthiah mestry st, RK nagar, Arani

rangan st, Mannappa mudali st, Basuvian st, Arumugam st, RK nagar MLA

Office, Keerai thouttam, Kamarajar st, Kannupillai thottam, A.E. Koil st

and Press Quarters.