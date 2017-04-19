Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 20-04-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 20-04-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed. ENJAMBAKKAM AREA: Panaiyur, ECR, Seashore town, Rajive Gandhi nagar, NRI layout, Kudimiyandi thoppu, Velunayakar st, Adhiyaram nagar, Panaiyur kuppam.
