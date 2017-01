Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 20-01-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 20-01-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work.Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

J.J.NAGAR AREA : T.V.S.colony & avenue, Devar nagar – one part, Kumaran nagar Extn I –one part, Mogappair road, Sathya nagar, Mathiazhagan nagar,Golden Colony & Flates, SM Narayana nagar,T.S.Krishna nagar (part), Green Fileld, Appartments, West End Colony (part), Spartan nagar, Mogapair East 1 to 12th block, Navarathna apartment, Golden George nagar, Rail nagar,Industrial Estate, Padi IE, Collector nagar, Gandhi st, Venugopal st, School st, Thiruvallur nagar, Garden avenue, DAV School area.