Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 18-04-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 18.04.2017 from 09.0 am to 11.00 am and 03.00 pm to 5.00 pm for emergency maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 05.00 P.M if the works are completed.

PORUR AREA : Porur area Sakthi nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Mangala nagar, Ambal nagar, Ganesh avenue, Ramakrishna nagar, R.E. nagar, New colony, Wireless station road, Gurusamy nagar, Chinna porur, SVS nagar, Senthil nagar, Arumugam nagar, Gerugambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Veeranam Pump House, Porur – Kundrathur road, Madhanandhapuram.

ALWARTHIRUNAGAR AREA : Brindavan nagar, Sri devi karumariyamman nagar, part of Arcot road, Thiruppathy nagar, Entire Palaniappa nagar, Suresh nagar, Janaki nagar, Chowdry nagar, Vani nagar, Thirunagar, SVS nagar, Kamakodi nagar, Majeshtric colony, Bethaniya nagar, Ambethkar salai, Veerapa nagar, Sai Ram nagar, Pragasam salai, Indra nagar, Meenakshi amman nagar, Fathima nagar, Sastha nagar, Ramakrishna nagar.