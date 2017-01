Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 18-01-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 18-01-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work.Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

KODUNGAIYUR AREA : Krishnamoorthi nagar, Annai sandhya nagar, Gandhi st,Anna st, Vivekananda st, Selvaraj st, Lingesa st, Murugan st, Lenin st,Lakshmi st, Navroj st, Saravanan st, Loganathan st, Valluvar st, Sannathi st, Bavani amman koil st, Jawahar st, Subramanist, Ambedkar st, T.V.K. Link road, Padamavathi st, Balakrishnan st, Malliswari st, Sarvapalli st, Kakan ji st, Palani st, Balaji st, Thirumal st, Srinivasa st, Loorthumadha st.