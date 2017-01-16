Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 17-01-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 17-01-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work.Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

ANNASALAI AREA: Thippu Sahib st, Adam market, Mukthurinasa Negum st(Part), Wallaja road(Part),Mohandoss road (Part), LGN road (Part), Musee Musical complex and Petrol Bunk. Parthasarathy st, Bells road, G.P. Road (Part).

ESPLANADE AREA : Angappan st, Meerali st, Ebrahim 2nd lane, Sultan st,Maraicoir labbai st, Velayutham st (Part), Raja Annamalai Mandram, Madras Medical collage boys hostel, Moore st, 2nd lane Beach, Francis Joseph,Philip st.

CHINTADRIPET AREA: Pillayar koil st, Walltax road(Part), Nainiappa naicken(Part), Venkatachala mudali st and lane, Ayyapillai st, Luckmodoss st(Part), Narasingapuram st, Blackers road, Wallers road, Annasalai (Part),L.G. Road, Narayana Naicken st.