Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 15-07-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 13-07-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

ALMATHY AREA : Alamathy, Poochi Athipet, Karanipettai, Edapalayam Vanian

chatram, Guruvoyal, Maagaral kandigai, Ayillachery, Agaram Kandigai,

Sethupakkam, Vellanoor.

PAMMAL AREA : Pammal, Anna salai, Anakaputhur, Nagalkeni part, Pozhichalur,

Shankar nagar & adjoining areas, Cowl Bazaar, Kamarajapuram.

USMAN ROAD AREA : Kodambakkam high road, Pillaiyar koil st, Balu Mudali st,

Kolamamani Amman koil st, Parathasarathy puram, Habibullah road,

Thiyagaraya Gramani st, Gangai amman koil st, Unnamalai ammal st,

Ramakrishna st, Vivekananda st, Chari st, Bazullah road, Krishnan st,

Krishnasamy st, Anandan st, Ramachandra st, Gandhi st, Cart track road,

Jawaharlal Nehru st, Vasan st, Griffith road, Tanjore road, Mambalam high

road, North Usman road,Lakashmi Narasimhan st, Duraisamy road, Rangan st,

Rameswaram road part, Usman road part, Soma sundaram st, Vysar st, Coats

road, Murugesan st, Govindan st, Prakasam road, Kannaiah st, Rajan st,

Arulambal st, Lakshmanan st, Bhagirathi ammal st, Sarangabani st, Sadasivam

st, Thirumoorthy st, Thirumalai pillai road, Thangavel st, Pinjala

Subramanian st, Hanumantha st, Rangachari st, Padmanaban st, Sambasivam st,

Yogambal st, Singaram st and Raghavaiah road.