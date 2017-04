Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 13-04-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on the following dates in the following areas between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

VILLIVAKKAM AREA: Ponnankinarur st, Bajanai koil st, Chennai Battai st, Narayana maistri st, Ambedkar st part, Thiru.Vi.Ka st, Ragiv Gandhi nagar, Thanthoniamman koil st, South mada st, East mada st, Thiruvalluvar st, Nageswara colony, Mannadi Otha Vaddai st part, Mannadi park st, MTH road, Devar st, Mounasamy madam, Redhills road, Bathbanaban st, Bala Subramanian st, Station road, Sannathi st, Perumal koil north & South mada st, Rammamannthiram st, Mettu st & lane, Sivan koil north mada st, Gandhi st, Baliamman koil st and Lane, North high court colony, Vellala st .

AYANAVARAM AREA: K.H. Road, P.E. Koil main, West & North mada st, Muthamman koil st, Muthamman nagar, Thanthai periyar nagar, Chakkaravarthy nagar, Kamaraj st, Sivalingam st, Kuppu samy st, Kunjitham kurusamy st, Vellala st, Aadhi andra nagar, Periyar salai, Periyar salai housing board, Duraisamy st, Kariyamanickkam perumal koil st, Vasantha garden main and 1 to 4th st, Madurai st, Appa durai main and 1 to 2nd st, Pilkindan road, Mailappa st, Bangaru st, Andrasan st, Kanstabil road, Munusamy st, Pallayakkara st, A.V.koil 1 to 3rd st, Poosanam st, SS Devar st, Pumping station, Market st, KK nagar, Offaicers colony, Portus road, New st, Bjarathi nagar, Unaitted India nagar, NMK st, Aavin, Nageswara Kurusamy st,Elumalai st, Thirumalai raja st, Ramasamy st.

TONDIARPET AREA: Sathiyamoorthy nagar, JJ nagar, TKP nagar, VP nagar, Manali express road, Gangaiamman nagar, Radhakrishnan nagar, Ramasamy nagar, Kamarajar nagar, Kargil nagar, Rajaji nagar, Vetrivinayagar nagar.