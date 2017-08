Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 12.08.2017 from

09.00 am to 04.00 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 04.00 P.M if the works are completed.

ANNASALAI AREA : Club house, Arts college, Raheja Towers Sathiya moorthi

bhavan, Annasalai No.748 to 727 Kannimara Hotel, Ethiraji college, Panthian

road, Grimes road.