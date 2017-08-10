Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 11-08-2017

in Chennai Power Shutdown
Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 11-08-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 11.08.2017 from
09.00 am to 04.00 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 04.00 P.M if the works are completed.

LUZ AREA : Luz Church road, Kutchierry road, Luz avenue 1,2,3,4,5th  sts,
Krishna samy avenue, Balaiya avenue, Palakkumaiyam, Kabali thottam,
Ramachandra road, Justice Sundram road, Ramaravo road, East Abiramapuram
1,2&3, Baskarapuram, Warran road, Canal Bank road, Subrayan salai,
Narasimapuram, Madavaravo Garden,  Vissalashi thottam, Vissalashi nagar,
Ranga road, Royapetah High road, Part of  Mandaveli, C.V. Raman road,
Karapangambal nagar, CIT colony, Kattukoil, Desiga road, M.K. Amman koil
road, Devadi st, Oilver road, Visvesapuram, Kalvihar st.

 