Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 10-08-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 08.08.2017 from

09.00 am to 04.00 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 04.00 P.M if the works are completed.

VYASARPADI INDL. ESTATE AREA: E.H.road, Santhi nagar, MM Garden, Vyasar

nagar, Chinnathambi st, Vyasarpadi Industrial estate, Ganesapruam,

Moorthinagar st, B.V.colony, Sastri nagar, Pudhu nagar, West cross st,

Ragam appt., Palla st, Samiar, SA colony, Muthu st, Thottam, S.M. nagar,

ABC Kalyanapuram, Malligapoo colony, Manali road, West avenue road and

Nearest area, Parrys Qts., North avenue road, Part of MKB Nagar area,

Rajivi Gandhi nagar.

PONDESWARAM AREA : Pondeswaram entire area, Arakambakkam, Vellachery,

Guruvoyal, Karlapakkam, Settupakkam, Komakkambedu, Magaral,

Thamaraipakkam, Koduvalli.