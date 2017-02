Chennai Power Shutdown Areas on 10-02-2017

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on 10-02-17 between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work.Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

KOLATHUR AREA: GKM colony (part), Kumara nagar, Sai nagar.

NANGANALLUR AREA: Medavakkam main road, Madipakkam koot road, Senthuran colony, Raghava nagar 3rd ,4th ,5th ,6th, 11&12th sts, Raghavana nagar 12th main road, Defence colony, Anna st, part of Gopal colony, part of Madipakkam main road.

LAKSHMIPURAM AREA: Bharath nagar, Annai Indra nagar, Kamaraj nagar, Jayalakshmi nagar, Vettri nagar, Ganesh nagar, Vanasakthi nagar, Sakthi nagar, Santhosh nagar, Janaki raman nagar, Thangaval nagar, Kadappa road part.