Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on the following dates in the following areas between 9.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2.00 P.M. if the works are completed.

PERUNGUDI AREA: Palavakkam canal, Krishna nagar, Kolaviliamman koil st, Periyar salai and surrounding, Govindan nagar, RR Garden, Gazura garden, Chinna neelankarai, MGR salai.