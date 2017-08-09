Chennai police denies stopping ambulance for CM

The Chennai city traffic police has denied media reports which claimed that an ambulance was stopped recently to make way for the convoy of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

In a statement, it said, “In Chennai city, priority is always given for ambulances and other vehicles going in an emergency. They are never stopped under any circumstances.”

“As instructed by the honourable chief minister, traffic is never disturbed during his movement and as a rule ambulances and other vehicles in an emergency are always given free passage,” it added.

Earlier, reports said an ambulance was stopped to allow the movement of the CM in Chennai. According to reports, a video shows police officers stopping an ambulance to allow Palaniswami’s convoy pass through the busy street.

Reports further said Palaniswami was coming from the airport.

“Let the ambulance go” said a motorist but the traffic police dosen’t heed.

In May, an ambulance was stuck in traffic as police made way for Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara in central Bengaluru, it may be recalled.

Later, Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah issued orders not to stop ambulances to make way for his convoy.