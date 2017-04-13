Chennai Metro: Services between Thirumangalam-Nehru Park soon

Chennai’s first underground metro rail line between Koyambedu and Nehru Park may soon be opened to the public, as a team led by commissioner of metro rail safety K A Manohar began final round of inspections in the stretch on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press meet, Manoharan said: “We will be doing our inspections for two days. First, we will verify all the safety documents given by various companies on the structure and equipment.

After which the safety tests inside the stations, escalators, elevators will be conducted.The next day train testing would be done. Braking and movement are to be tested, after which the certificate of approval is given.”

He added: “Currently the tunnelling work is completed and station work is underway and is expected to be functional by the end of this month.”

The team comprising the commissioner, three deputy commissioners and supporting staff will inspect around 7.63km downline between Nehru Park to Koyambedu and around 4.54km upline between Koyambedu and Shenoy Nagar.

Once the underground line gets operational, residents from areas like Kilpauk, Shenoy Nagar, Aminjikarai, Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam and Koyambedu can take a ride in the train all the way up to the airport with a single ticket.