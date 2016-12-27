Central team in Tamil Nadu today to assess cyclone damage

An inter-ministerial Central team led by a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry is likely to leave for Tamil Nadu today for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the massive December 12 cyclone Vardah.

The nine-member team will be in the state by Tuesday (December 27) and is expected to be here for three days to assess the damage, sources said.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Praveen Vashista will be leading the team, which consists of members from Departments of Finance, Agriculture, Health and Family Welfare, Rural Development and Road Transport, an official release said here today.

It will also have members from the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and Central Electricity Authority.

The team will visit the cyclone-affected areas of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

They will assess the damage caused by the cyclone to agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors, and submit its report to the Centre, it said.

On the basis of the report, the Central government will fix the compensation amount and provide financial assistance to the state.